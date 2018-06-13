Featured
Police search for missing Bradford man
Christian Robinson can be seen in this undated photo provided by South Simcoe Police.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:50PM EDT
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Bradford man.
Christian Robinson was last seen leaving his house on Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m.
The 46 year old is described as being 5’10”, 180 pounds with short, light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt, grey shorts, flip flops and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.