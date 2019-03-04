

CTV Barrie





Residents in Muskoka can attend public information sessions as the great hospital debate enters the consultation phase.

The task force will outline five options for the future of the two hospitals in Bracebridge and Huntsville.

After years of debate, each town will have its own acute hospital equipped with an emergency department and operating rooms.

Monday evening will mark the first of six public information sessions to determine how to proceed.

The three options on the table for the South Muskoka site in Bracebridge are to renovate and expand the existing hospital, replace it on the current site, or build a new hospital at a new location.

For the Huntsville hospital, the two options are to renovate and expand the existing facility or to build a new hospital on the current site.

The task force will present blueprints and posters of each of the options at the session this evening.

Stakeholders and community members will also have the chance to speak with architects.

The information session will be held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex Auditorium at 7 p.m.