BARRIE -- Police are investigating an alleged robbery after a truck was driven into the front of a convenience store in Barrie.

Police say a white pickup smashed through the plate glass windows of the store at the corner of Bayview and Little avenues shortly before 7 a.m. on Friday, causing significant damage.

The truck remained at the scene of the crash. Police are now examining it.

Engineers are checking into the structural integrity of the building.

Officers say they have surveillance video of the culprits who police say made off with two large black garbage bags full of stolen property.

The investigation is ongoing. Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information.