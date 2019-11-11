The New CTV News App: CANADA'S MOST TRUSTED NEWS. ANYTIME. ANYWHEREDOWNLOAD

Featured

Top Story

More Top Stories

  • Two pedestrians struck and killed by SUV in Angus
  • Former student files $1.65M suit against private Toronto school after alleged sex assault on campus
  • ‘My heart melted’: 75-year-old letters from war found in cottage country
  • Man, 44, dead after head-on-crash in Scugog Township
  • Local ski resorts gearing up for possible early season
  • Tribunal ruling puts Burl's Creek debate to bed

Inside Barrie.CTVNews.ca

Don't Miss

Extras

CTV National News

We're Involved

Links & Numbers

  • Ask an Expert

    Ask an Expert: Local business people answer questions in their area of expertise.

    Central Ontario Job/works

    A look at who's hiring, which industries are growing quickly and some of the top resources available for job seekers.

World

Canada


Thin BNN Bloomberg Bar

CTV NEWS BARRIE ON SOCIAL

View Full Forecast >>

Weather Warning in Effect

No watches or warnings in effect.

Remembrance Day 2019 special promo

Full Remembrance Day coverage

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada

Spiritual leaders call for respect, unity during Remembrance Day ceremony

In the trenches at Vimy Ridge: How to take a virtual tour

Pigeon steals poppies, creates 'commemorative' nest above Australian war memorial

2019 Silver Cross Mother continues son's mission through volunteer work

Letters from the trenches provide poignant reminder of Canadian soldiers' sacrifice

A dead veteran's car was parked at a hospital for years. His estranged family now knows why

Meet the 99-year-old Second World War veteran handing out poppies

Hundreds of love letters from Second World War found in attic

'No regrets': The story of a war bride who moved to Canada

'All in the same fraternity': Retired surgeon general runs all-veteran family practice

CTV News Video Network

AROUND ONTARIO

Most Watched

Most Read


Connect with CTV Barrie


CHANNEL INFORMATION
Where to watch CTV Barrie

Rogers: Channel 4, 5, 20, HD 595
Bell Express VU: Channel 219, HD 1054
Bell Fibe TV: Channel 202, HD 1202
Shaw Direct: SD 44/346
Digital over the air: Channel 10

104.1 The Dock

Pure Country 106