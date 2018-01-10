

CTV Barrie





Firefighters were able to get a man out of a burning home thanks to the quick actions of someone who was passing by.

The Good Samaritan noticed smoke coming from the roof of a home on Baseline Road in Springwater Township, just before 8 a.m. and called 911.

Springwater deputy chief Jeff French was the first on scene and noticed a vehicle parked in the driveway. He entered the home and woke up the lone occupant.

The resident and his four dogs were evacuated without being injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.