Parry Sound Muskoka receives financial boost for local businesses

The federal government is supporting local businesses in the Parry Sound and Muskoka region to help create jobs and support growth.

On Wednesday, Minister of Tourism Randy Boissonnault announced roughly $5.8 million for 13 community and business growth initiatives.

The announcement, made on behalf of the Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, Patty Hajdu, is expected to translate into 365 jobs in the region.

"The municipalities and local businesses of Northern Ontario drive our economy forward and support our communities. Today, FedNor is helping the Parry-Sound Muskoka region to continue this important work, committing $5.8 million towards 13 projects that will help businesses grow, become greener, and create good local jobs," said Hajdu in a press release.

The money provided through FedNor's core programs is intended to support several businesses, including Huntsville Forest Products' sawmill expansion, help Muskoka Brewery and Muskoka Roastery adopt state-of-the-art green technology and see an expansion of 22 new fully-serviced commercial lots at the Parry Sound Industrial Park.

"The support from FedNor is deeply appreciated by the entire team at Huntsville Forest Products. This will enable our efforts to advance the design, planning, and eventual construction of one of the safest and most efficient hardwood sawmills in Canada. We are very excited to establish this facility, and our broader business, as a cornerstone of the Canadian forest products sector," said Malcolm Cockwell, president and managing director of Huntsville Forest products, in a press release.

Since 2015 FedNor has provided more than $365 million towards 821 projects in communities and First Nations across Northern Ontario.