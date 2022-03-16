Parry Sound-Muskoka MP joins federal Conservative leadership race

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison is officially joining the race for federal Conservative leadership.

Aitchison posted a video on Twitter shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday with the caption "Let's be bold. Let's be ambitious and filled with hope. Our best days are still ahead — let's work together to get the job done."

Join me at https://t.co/xkIhtIRhqb!

He joins a growing list of candidates, including Pierre Poilievre, Jean Charest and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

Aitchison is considered to be an underdog, according to some political analysts.

"Outside of his own riding, he is going to be very much of an unknown," said Michael Johns, a political analyst on March 4. "He's going to be starting much farther back than other people."

During a debate over the Emergencies Act on Feb. 21, Aitchison gave, what some described as a "campaign-style" speech, calling for unity and standing up for all Canadians.

"I think that's going to form the basis of his leadership campaign, which is he is going to be the great uniter, and the divisiveness in politics needs to stop," Johns said.

Aitchison's campaign manager told CTV News there would be a formal launch sometime this weekend.

The former Huntsville mayor moved from municipal politics to a seat in the House of Commons in 2019.

Aitchison was re-elected in 2021 with nearly 48 per cent of the vote.

-With files from CTV's Kim Phillips