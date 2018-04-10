

Police are asking for the public’s help after two suspects ransacked a Telus Mobility store in Barrie.

Barrie police says the suspects smashed the window to the front door of the Telus store on Cedar Pointe Drive on Friday, at around 3 a.m.

The pair then ransacked the store, grabbing several phones and accessories. The suspect then fled on foot.

The entire break-in was caught on surveillance video.

The first suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old. He has a medium build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket, and black track pants.

The second suspect is described as a white woman between 30 and 35 years old. She has a slim build with blond hair. She wore a black hooded jacket and black leggings. She was also carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.