Pair ransack Telus store after smashing through front door
This image was taken from surveillance video released by Barrie police of a break-in at a Telus Mobility store in Barrie, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:58PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 10, 2018 2:04PM EDT
Police are asking for the public’s help after two suspects ransacked a Telus Mobility store in Barrie.
Barrie police says the suspects smashed the window to the front door of the Telus store on Cedar Pointe Drive on Friday, at around 3 a.m.
The pair then ransacked the store, grabbing several phones and accessories. The suspect then fled on foot.
The entire break-in was caught on surveillance video.
The first suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old. He has a medium build with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a black jacket, and black track pants.
The second suspect is described as a white woman between 30 and 35 years old. She has a slim build with blond hair. She wore a black hooded jacket and black leggings. She was also carrying a black duffle bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.