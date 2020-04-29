BARRIE -- A 42-year-old man is facing drug and weapons-related charges following a drug-trafficking investigation in Owen Sound.

Investigators say the man was arrested in the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue East on Tuesday.

Police say they seized methamphetamine, suspected Fentanyl, illegal edibles and more than $3,400 in cash.

Officers say they also found a taser, knife and expandable baton during the arrest.

The accused has been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of prohibited weapons, among others.