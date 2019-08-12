

Owen Sound police are crediting citizens with alerting them to a possibly armed man.

Officers responded to the area of 10th Street East and 3rd Avenue East this afternoon after receiving two calls about a man who was carrying a concealed gun in his waistband.

Police arrested the man and said he had a BB gun that looked like a real handgun on him, along with what is suspected to be a quantity of fentanyl.

The 30-year-old Owen Sound man faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of fentanyl, and breaching probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.