Owen Sound man facing weapons and drug charges after citizens call police
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, August 12, 2019
Owen Sound police are crediting citizens with alerting them to a possibly armed man.
Officers responded to the area of 10th Street East and 3rd Avenue East this afternoon after receiving two calls about a man who was carrying a concealed gun in his waistband.
Police arrested the man and said he had a BB gun that looked like a real handgun on him, along with what is suspected to be a quantity of fentanyl.
The 30-year-old Owen Sound man faces several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of fentanyl, and breaching probation.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.