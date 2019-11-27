BARRIE -- The sky is the limit at the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (LSRA) as officials unveil plans for the future on Wednesday morning.

The County of Simcoe and City of Barrie announced chartered air service to The Big Apple will take off starting next year.

"The first destination, the first of many, announced here today is a convenient new air chartered service to New York City," said Simcoe County Warden George Cornell.

The first round-trip will depart from the Oro-Medonte airport in Sept. 2020, and includes a three-night accommodation at the Hampton Inn Madison Square Garden in the fashion district for less than $1,700 through CWT Vacations. Pricing is based on double occupancy. The airport offers the flight with no additional seat or baggage fees.

Plans for the airport don't stop with a New York trip.

Officials also revealed major development planned for the airport.

Phase one includes undertaking airport certification and registered zoning protection, lengthening and widening the runway, and modernizing services and technology.

Graphic illustration of the runway expansion plans for the Lake Simcoe Regional Airport.

The necessary upgrades are to keep LSRA in line with the growing population. By 2041, it's estimated that Simcoe County will be home to more than 800,000 people.

"All that allows us to attract different types of planes and different types of services," said Cornell.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said it's also a chance to foster new business to advance the soaring economy. "It's a natural hub for business. It's a place where some of the services can overlap, and I think for the township, and the county and the region, this will be good news in terms of more jobs."

New York City is just the first stop as growth at the airport starts to take off, but officials hope to connect travellers to other destinations in the future.