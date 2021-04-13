BARRIE, ONT. -- An Orillia woman dedicated to helping those less fortunate in the community provides hope to places like The Lighthouse Shelter, Jubilee House, Youth Haven, Green Haven Shelter and local food banks.

Carolyn-Marie Goodwin and her organization, Uplifting Blessings, connects businesses and various groups to charities in need of help.

Goodwin said she feels it's important to be a support system for others.

She has been voted Orillia Business Woman of the Year, and in previous years, she was nominated Citizen of the Year.

Due to health and safety concerns with the pandemic, only financial donations are accepted, which ensures charities can buy exactly what they need.

To help Uplifting Blessings support others, click here.