ORILLIA, ONT. -- For the past 10 years, students at Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School have gone to countries worldwide to help communities in need.

This year, their trip to Kenya was cancelled, but many students still wanted to do something to help a needy cause.

Grade 12 student, now a graduate, Christian Strong, said he understands why the trip was cancelled, but admitted he was still disappointed.

"When we got closer to the date we were supposed to leave it kind of hit, and I was like, 'oh wish I was doing something bigger then what I'm doing now,'" said Strong.

That's when Strong and his classmates decided to turn their efforts closer to home.

Through tireless fundraising, the students raised $21,000 for their trip, initially going to supplies, materials, and travel costs.

While in Kenya, they planned to help build homes, find sources of water, and give to the communities.

The students decided to take the money raised for the trip and give it to four national charities and five Orillia charities.

"Just because the pandemic happened and shut everything down, doesn't mean these problems aren't shut down as well," said Strong.

Brett Carron said the trip is an experience that every student could learn from, and the teacher was pleased with the way the students jumped at the opportunity.

"They quickly realized that this isn't just Patrick Fogarty, or Orillia, this is a global pandemic," said Carron.

The Orillia Youth Centre is one of the organizations receiving a portion of the money.

Director Kevin Gangloff said the donation couldn't have come at a better time, and the money would go towards food and groceries for local youths.

Another portion of the donation will benefit the Building Hope campaign for The Lighthouse, helping to bring it one step closer to its fundraising goal of 1.3 million dollars.

The Lighthouse's Lynn Thomas, thankful for the student's generosity, said the gesture speaks to Orillia's kind nature.

Both Orillia Youth Centre and the Building Hope Campaign look to the public for monetary donations and volunteers.

