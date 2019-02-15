Orillia’s Patrick Fogarty high school band came home from a memorable performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City with an adventure to share.

The performance was nearly jeopardized by a broken break part on the band’s bus, leaving them temporarily stranded in Warsaw, NY.

“I just couldn’t believe our bus broke down,” said one student.

Luckily for the band, the Warsaw Fire Department came to their rescue, inviting the students out of the bad weather and into their fire hall. They even contacted the local movie theatre where they took in a movie and some popcorn.

Once the bus was repaired, the New York adventure continued to Carnegie Hall where the students performed at the iconic American institution.