Orillia's Museum of Art & History acquires sketch by Franklin Carmichael

Orillia Museum of Art & History's (OMAH) collection of art grew by a Carmicheal this year.

The museum recently held its Sir Sam's Society membership art exchange. The art museum collects artwork from people who have a clear relationship with Orillia and the area, and have made a significant contribution to this area or all of Canada.

The OMAH's Sir Sam's Society members attended an unveiling of a 1928 pencil sketch of Kleinburg by Franklin Carmichael.

Born in Orillia, Carmichael was the youngest member of the Group of Seven. He was known for his landscape paintings, especially his watercolour paintings, of which OMAH already has two.

"What drew me to the sketch was the immediacy of the work," said Tanya Cunnington, OMAH's arts programming coordinator.

"What I mean by that is that I can almost picture him on site with his sketchbook drawing it. It is not laboured over, it probably took him just a short time to complete it. I think that he started on the left because I see some hesitation in his lines, and then they become thicker and more certain as they move across to the right."

The town of Kleinburg would later become home to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, which houses many pieces by Group of Seven Members, including Carmichael's.

Carmichael is the only Group of Seven member who is not buried on the grounds of the McMichael in Kleinburg. He is buried in Orillia.