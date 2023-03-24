Orillia's garbage bag program a clear success, City says

The City of Orillia says its clear garbage bag program reduced curbside waste by nearly 40 per cent since it launched one year ago.

The program started in February last year, with the City requiring residents and businesses to use only clear plastic bags for garbage rather than black or green ones.

Mayor Don McIsaac says the program "significantly increased" composting and recycling efforts.

"Orillia's landfill space is limited, and finding new disposal capacity will be very expensive for Orillia taxpayers," said Greg Preston, environmental services manager.

Starting in 2024, the City plans to launch a pay-as-you-throw program, where households will only pay for the garbage they produce, meaning those who generate less waste will pay less for garbage disposal.

The City says each household could save about $31 in property taxes.