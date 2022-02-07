What's in your waste?: Clear garbage bag program begins in Orillia

Orillia’s clear garbage bag program has officially begun.

As of Monday, residents and businesses who receive curbside collection from the city are asked to place garbage in a clear plastic bag rather than a black or green one.

"We recognize and would like to thank the many community members that already recycle and compost appropriately, but we know that this is not the case in all households and businesses as almost 36 per cent of what goes in the garbage at the curb in Orillia could go in the recycling or compost," Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke said in a press release on Jan. 24.

The clear garbage bag program encourages residents to sort recycling and compostable materials appropriately.

"Other municipalities that have adopted a clear garbage bag program have seen impressive results of up to an 11 per cent increase in diversion rates. This program is one more step we can take to prolong the life of our landfill and help protect the environment,” Clarke said.

The City of Orillia said clear garbage bags containing more than 10 per cent of recycling material and compost combined will not be collected.

Soiled recycling including pet waste in newspaper wrapping will be accepted as garbage.

The city will allow residents to place up to two small privacy bags within a clear garbage bag to prevent personal items from being exposed.

Residents who do not want to use clear bags can still place their garbage directly in a rigid container without lining unless see-through.

All other regular collection requirements remain in place.