

CTV Barrie





Provincial police say a traffic stop has led to several firearms and drug-trafficking charges in Orillia.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Wednesday on Memorial Avenue and during a short investigation they seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, and a handgun.

A North York man, 26, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I Substance, possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of trafficking and nine firearms related charges.

The accused was held in custody and is set to appear via video on April 17 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.