The city of Orillia is on track to sell the historic former railway station on Front Street South after accepting an offer to purchase from an unidentified applicant.

The city says it received several offers for the 2.4-acre property, listed for $900,000 back in October 2018.

The offers were brought to council in February with staff focusing on one preferred applicant.

Earlier in April, there was a recommendation to move forward, and this week council ratified the motion.

The identity of the buyer and the plans for the property won’t be revealed until the deal is finalized.