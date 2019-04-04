Featured
Orillia man arrested in connection with two robberies
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 12:13PM EDT
The OPP arrested an Orillia man in connection with three robberies that occurred within 90 minutes.
Police received the first call shortly after 5 Tuesday morning.
Officers say the suspect entered a business on Westmount Drive with what witnessed believed to be a gun.
The next call came in about 40 minutes later while police were still investigating the first incident.
The second attempted robbery happened at a business on Atherley Road. According to police, the suspect demanded cash but ended up fleeing the scene empty-handed.
Less than an hour later, the suspect allegedly gassed up the tank without paying and stole items from a business on West St. South.
Police arrested a 32-year-old Orillia man and charged him in all three incidents.