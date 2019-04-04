

Staff , CTV Barrie





The OPP arrested an Orillia man in connection with three robberies that occurred within 90 minutes.

Police received the first call shortly after 5 Tuesday morning.

Officers say the suspect entered a business on Westmount Drive with what witnessed believed to be a gun.

The next call came in about 40 minutes later while police were still investigating the first incident.

The second attempted robbery happened at a business on Atherley Road. According to police, the suspect demanded cash but ended up fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Less than an hour later, the suspect allegedly gassed up the tank without paying and stole items from a business on West St. South.

Police arrested a 32-year-old Orillia man and charged him in all three incidents.