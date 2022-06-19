Orillia house fire claims lives of 2 family pets
A house fire in Orillia Sunday claimed the lives of two family pets.
Two cats died in the blaze, which happened at a home on Douglas Street at about noon.
Firefighters closed down the street between Mississaga and John Streets as they worked to put out the flames.
“Crews extinguished the fire, and due to the age of the structure, a balloon-framed home, the fire got into the wall and travelled up into the attic,” said Chris Ferry, Orillia Fire Department’s deputy chief.
Nobody was inside the home at the time of the fire, but the family who lives there has been displaced.
The origin of the fire is unknown at this time.
