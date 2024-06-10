Orillia hosts 1st city-wide Garage Sale Day to support affordable housing

Orillia is hosting its first city-wide Garage Sale Day to support affordable housing this Saturday.

While there's no requirement to donate to the City's Affordable Housing Reserve with proceeds from sales, the mayor hopes residents will consider it.

"By contributing a portion of proceeds from your garage sale to the Affordable Housing Reserve, our community can help further support the crucial cause of affordable housing in Orillia," Mayor Don McIsaac stated.

Residents and organizations that want to participate in Garage Sale Day don't need to register but can advertise on social media and community platforms using the hashtag #OrilliaGarageSaleDay.

There is also a dedicated Facebook page where you can post and promote information.

The City says unsold items can remain at the curb for "treasure hunters for the remainder of the weekend." All uncollected items must be removed by Sunday at 11 p.m.

If participants choose, donations to the City's Affordable Housing Reserve can be made online.

The City established the reserve in 2020 to provide financial help to non-profit and government organizations that aim to increase local affordable housing.