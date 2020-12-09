BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Orillia approved its 2021 budget with a zero per cent tax rate increase for residents.

Council agreed to use $603,734 from the City's Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve to offset the increase in the $62.4 million budget.

"We know how difficult this past year has been for many, and it is our hope that a zero per cent increase to your municipal taxes demonstrates our commitment to helping you and your family weather the storm," said Mayor Steve Clarke.

A large chunk amounting to $10.6 million of the budget will go towards improving Centennial Drive. Other budget highlights include furthering technology for online services, funding a new resident welcome program, the transit terminal and replacing the Couchiching Beach Park greenhouse and maintenance building.

"As a municipality, our role is to provide services to citizens and build infrastructure necessary for a vibrant community, and we are very limited in what we can provide in terms of economic and social support," Clarke said.

The 2021 budget also includes an additional $46,400 in one-time funding from the COVID-19 Social and Economic Recovery Fun for outdoor rinks, including the new rink at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.

More highlights of the 2021 budget include: