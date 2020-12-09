Advertisement
Orillia council approves 2021 budget with 0 per cent tax increase
City Hall in Orillia. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Orillia approved its 2021 budget with a zero per cent tax rate increase for residents.
Council agreed to use $603,734 from the City's Tax Rate Stabilization Reserve to offset the increase in the $62.4 million budget.
"We know how difficult this past year has been for many, and it is our hope that a zero per cent increase to your municipal taxes demonstrates our commitment to helping you and your family weather the storm," said Mayor Steve Clarke.
A large chunk amounting to $10.6 million of the budget will go towards improving Centennial Drive. Other budget highlights include furthering technology for online services, funding a new resident welcome program, the transit terminal and replacing the Couchiching Beach Park greenhouse and maintenance building.
"As a municipality, our role is to provide services to citizens and build infrastructure necessary for a vibrant community, and we are very limited in what we can provide in terms of economic and social support," Clarke said.
The 2021 budget also includes an additional $46,400 in one-time funding from the COVID-19 Social and Economic Recovery Fun for outdoor rinks, including the new rink at J.B. Tudhope Memorial Park.
More highlights of the 2021 budget include:
- $1.2 million in assessment growth revenue (subject to final numbers for assessment growth from the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation).
- $20,000 for a New Resident Welcome and Information Program, which includes one-time vouchers for new residents to experience some of the City’s municipal amenities, such as the Leacock Museum and Orillia Recreation Centre.
- Grant to Information Orillia for $25,000.
- $10.6 million for Centennial Drive area improvements, which includes the realignment of Centennial Drive/Canice Street corridor from Mississaga Street East to Brant Street East and extension/reconstruction of Mississaga Street East, Coldwater Street and Colborne Street East between Front Street and the waterfront area, and construction of a new sanitary sewer pump station.
- $50,000 for detailed design and construction documents for the proposed improvements to the Terry Fox Circle.
- $854,000 for annual road resurfacing of nine local roads
- $600,000 for transit terminal/parking structure design and tender preparation.
- $120,000 to support the development of the City of Orillia’s Climate Change Action Plan, which includes defining greenhouse gas reduction targets and prioritizing actions to be implemented by the City.
- $175,000 for City Centre renovations to improve public-facing counters and meet security and regulatory requirements.