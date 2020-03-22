BARRIE -- The City of Orillia is closing public access to playground equipment to combat the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, city officials say the new measures will begin March 22 because the equipment can’t be sanitized. Signs will be installed in all parks with playgrounds throughout the city.

“With the health and safety of our citizens in mind, we will be proactive in assessing the COVID-19 pandemic and taking necessary precautions to help prevent its spread,” said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke in the release. “We want to encourage safe recreational activities, but because we are unable to sanitize public playground equipment, it has been determined to close public access to the playgrounds. Although children should be able to handle the COVID-19 virus themselves, it is by that ability they can also be perfect transmitters of the virus to others, including, perhaps, our most vulnerable.”

The city requires local school boards and private property owners to follow the city’s leadership and close public access to their playgrounds.