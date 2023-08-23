Orillia city councillor pushes to rename Centennial Drive in honour of Gordon Lightfoot

A city councillor in Orillia wants to see a downtown street renamed in honour of the late Gordon Lightfoot.

"Gordon Lightfoot is definitely a local icon. He's been extremely positive in the community. I reached out to the mayor and a few other members of the council, and they've been extremely happy with the idea. It's Orillia's waterfront, and you know, I think it would be really fitting to be honouring Mr. Lightfoot in his passing this year," said Jeff Czedwerzuk.

The city councillor is proposing to change Centennial Drive to Gordon Lightfoot Drive.

Murray Perigo strummed his guitar on the streets of downtown Orillia and said he supports the idea.

"I love it. We're all proud, and you wait to see the word out on that," he said.

The owner of Alley Katz Music, Mike Rothwell, said many people still like to purchase Gordon Lightfoot vinyl records.

"There are lots of things celebrating Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia from Tud Hope Park to the Orillia Opera House. I think naming a street after him is a great idea," he added.

The downtown has several displays that line the streets, recognizing Lightfoot and other musicians, and for some, that's enough.

"They should leave it. He's famous enough. He doesn't need a road named after him," said resident Brian Snow.

City staff will now write a report on the proposed name change, with council expected to vote in the coming months.

A decision could be made by the end of the year.