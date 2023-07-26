Petition seeks to rename Highways 11 and 400 in honour of Gordon Lightfoot

A petition is circulating to rename parts of Highway 11 or Highway 400, with the preferred name being the Gordon Lightfoot Memorial Highway.

Petition organizer, Arthur Plumpton, said he wants to have the Orillia native and lyrical mastermind remembered forever with a stretch of highway named in his honour.

"Naming the highway Gordon Lightfoot, I think some simple thing like 'The Lightfoot Way' or the 'Gordon Lightfoot Highway' will recognize a brilliant and dedicated Canadian who has had a significant impact on our lives and well-being and, in many ways, demonstrated what our country is," said Plumpton.

And the idea is supported by Mariposa Folk Festival officials, who said they are on board.

"It's something that's lasting, and as people drive up the highway, they're going to remember Gord. He left us a lasting legacy of music, and I think, in turn, having something named in his legacy is an appropriate thing to do. People talk about 'We're going up the 400,' or 'We're going up Highway 11,' Why not say, 'We're going up the Lightfoot Highway' and just bring back that memory," said Mariposa Folk Festival organizer Pam Carter.

Plumpton reached out to Premier Doug Ford's office, which directed him to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO).

In a statement, the MTO said it does not rename provincial highways, but there is a ministry process to dedicate sections. It's the responsibility of the person requesting to fill out a more specific application, which includes:

Recommended length of 40 kilometres

Impact of the person being recognized and how they contributed to the province

Council support from municipalities within the dedicated highway

Written support from MPPs in the riding

The MTO said the applicants are responsible for costs associated with installing and maintaining the signs if approved.

Plumpton said he has reached out for clarification and is now waiting for the ministry's reply. In the meantime, he hopes others in favour of this idea will contact their local MPPs and express their thoughts on renaming the highway.