Farewell to a legend: Fans attend visitation of Gordon Lightfoot in Orillia, Ont.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia's Wagner group appears to do U-turn on Bakhmut withdrawal

Russia's Wagner mercenary group appeared on Sunday to ditch plans to withdraw from Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, saying they had been promised more arms by Moscow and suggesting they may keep up their assault on what Russia sees as a stepping stone to other cities in the Donbas region.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver