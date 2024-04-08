Orillia city council imposes immediate fireworks ban

In a move councillors said would address public safety concerns, the City of Orillia has implemented an immediate ban on fireworks.

The bylaw, which restricts fireworks displays to council-approved special events only, was given the green light at a Monday council meeting.

Mayor Don McIsaac emphasized the council's goal to address the challenges associated with residential fireworks, such as excessive noise, smoke, and debris, as well as their impact on individuals with traumatic stress disorders, wildlife, and pets.

"We hope the new bylaw will address concerns from our residents," the mayor added.

Under the newly enacted bylaw, organizations wanting to host fireworks displays will have to get council approval and adhere to a special event permit process.

"Any approved fireworks will only be permitted to be discharged at Couchiching Beach Park through a special event permit," the City noted.

Currently, the Canada Day Committee's annual Canada Day festivities are the sole event permitted to host fireworks.

Violations of the bylaw carry significant penalties.

Individuals found unlawfully discharging fireworks could face inspection fees of up to $200, payable by the property owner, and fines of up to $50,000 for those responsible.

Additionally, if the discharge of fireworks results in a fire, property owners may be subject to additional service charges for the Orillia Fire Department's response.

To enforce the bylaw, the City encourages residents to report any instances of unauthorized fireworks discharge to the Ontario Provincial Police via the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.