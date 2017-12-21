

Mike Walker, CTV Barrie





A car fire that broke out in Orillia on Saturday is considered suspicious according to provincial police.

OPP say the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at an Ontario Street business.

The fire department responded and quickly extinguished the fire.

The Central Region Forensic Identification Services and Orillia OPP Crime Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to call Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.