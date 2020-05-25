BARRIE -- The Orangeville Police Service is officially disbanding and will be replaced by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The decision was announced back in December, but the Ontario Civilian Police Commission has approved the application as required under the Police Services Act.

"Once the agreement with the OPP is in place, the employment of staff with the Orangeville Police Service will be terminated," reads a news release on Monday.

Some officers and other staff members might be offered positions with the OPP.

"This completes an important step in the transition to OPP and future cost savings for the town," says Mayor Sandy Brown.

The transition is on track to take place by October 1.