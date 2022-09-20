OPP seeks witnesses to serious collision in Mono Township

Provincial police are canvassing for witnesses to a collision in Mono Township that left one person in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw a black Nissan SUV stopped on the shoulder of 5 Sideroad between the 4th and 5th lines between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the driver of a white pickup truck may have seen the SUV during the timeframe and would like to get in contact with that individual.

"The white pickup truck is not involved in the investigation; however, investigators would like to confirm the driver's observations," Dufferin OPP noted in a release.

On Tuesday, police said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre by land Ornge ambulance.