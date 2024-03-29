OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery

Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.

Police say they received a call last Sunday around 5 a.m. about a robbery at a business on River Road West.

They add that the suspect was a male wearing a black and white motorcycle helmet with goggles, motorcycle gloves, a blue and white coat and black pants.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any video footage that may assist the investigation is encouraged to contact Huronia West OPP or Crime Stoppers.