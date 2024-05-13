BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision

    motorcycle
    A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Grey Highlands.

    On April 21, the Grey Bruce OPP, Grey County Paramedic Services and Grey Highlands Fire Services responded to a collision report at Highway 10 and Grey Road 32.

    Police say a motorcyclist was travelling north on Highway 10 when it was struck by a vehicle travelling westbound on Road 32.

    The motorcyclist was airlifted to a London hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The road was closed for a short period.

    As a result, a 55-year-old from the Municipality of Meaford, Ont., was charged with careless driving.

    Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

