One person hospitalized after canoe capsizes in Muskoka River

One person was taken to the hospital after a canoe with two adults and two children capsized on the Muskoka River.

Provincial police are warning the public about water safety following the incident where the foursome ended up in the chilly water near Holditch Street in Bracebridge late Friday morning.

Police say the kids, ages 9 and 10, were wearing life jackets, and everyone managed to get to shore to be assessed by paramedics.

One of the adults received further treatment at a local hospital.

"If you are considering being out on the water in any type of vessel this spring, please remember that the water is still very cold, and that can inhibit your ability to save yourself," Bracebridge OPP stated.

Police also reminded water enthusiasts that life jackets should fit and be worn when on the water.

"Your life jacket can only keep you afloat if it fits you. Younger children will slip out of an adult-sized life-jacket," OPP noted.