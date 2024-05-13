BARRIE
Barrie

    • Loaded gun, drugs allegedly seized during Toronto man's arrest in Newmarket

    Police display a weapon allegedly seized during an investigation on Sat., May 10, 2024, in Newmarket, Ont. (Source: OPP) Police display a weapon allegedly seized during an investigation on Sat., May 10, 2024, in Newmarket, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A Toronto man faces several charges after police allegedly seized a loaded gun and drugs in Newmarket over the weekend.

    York Regional police say officers were looking for a wanted man accused of failing to comply with his court conditions on Saturday in the area of Mary Street and Srigley Street when they spotted him leaving a residence.

    Police say he got into a vehicle and tried to evade officers but ended up crashing into a nearby ditch.

    He allegedly ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended.

    The accused faces charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, flight from police, and drug possession.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News