Loaded gun, drugs allegedly seized during Toronto man's arrest in Newmarket

A Toronto man faces several charges after police allegedly seized a loaded gun and drugs in Newmarket over the weekend.

York Regional police say officers were looking for a wanted man accused of failing to comply with his court conditions on Saturday in the area of Mary Street and Srigley Street when they spotted him leaving a residence.

Police say he got into a vehicle and tried to evade officers but ended up crashing into a nearby ditch.

He allegedly ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended.

The accused faces charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, dangerous driving, flight from police, and drug possession.