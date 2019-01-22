

CTV Barrie





Sudden changes in ice conditions on Lake Simcoe have OPP issuing another warning tonight after two men fell through Tuesday morning.

The OPP took to the sky to see what the men were dealing with near the 15th Line in Oro-Medonte and say it’s proof how inconsistent conditions still are right across the entire lake.

“It looks like it’s good ice, and they were checking the ice,” says OPP Sgt. Steve Mihills. “They had 10-inches of ice moving up to the crack, and then it had opened up and was very thin ice, approximately one-inch thick and their machine went in. It’s at the bottom of the lake right now.”

The men were wearing float suits and were equipped with ice picks, and were able to make their way to shore.