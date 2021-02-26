Advertisement
OPP question suspects in attempted abduction outside Angus school
Published Friday, February 26, 2021 4:58PM EST Last Updated Friday, February 26, 2021 8:06PM EST
BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police are questioning a woman and man accused of trying to grab two girls outside an Angus school.
Police say the incident they characterize as an attempted abduction happened at about 2:15 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.
The girls, age 10, reported that a woman tried to force them into a vehicle. They added that a man was driving the compact car.
The school board says the students were outside on a break.
The doors of Our Lady of Grace were locked, and access restricted as police investigated. Officers tracked the suspects and their vehicle down a few hours later.
OPP Const. Katy Viccary cannot say if charges will be laid.v
