OPP officer and another driver hospitalized after collision
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 2:59PM EDT
An OPP officer and another driver were taken to hospital after a collision this morning in Caledon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 as the officer was responding to a call for service.
Both the officer and other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision caused the closure of a section of Highway 9 for a short time; it has since reopened.
Police are investigating and ask for any witnesses to come forward.