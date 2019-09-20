

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





An OPP officer and another driver were taken to hospital after a collision this morning in Caledon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 50 as the officer was responding to a call for service.

Both the officer and other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused the closure of a section of Highway 9 for a short time; it has since reopened.

Police are investigating and ask for any witnesses to come forward.