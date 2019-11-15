Featured
OPP make major drug bust nabbing over $200K in drugs and cash
Police display drugs and Canadian currency allegedly seized during a raid on Friday. (OPP/Twitter)
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 5:30PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police made a major drug bust on Friday.
Police say they seized cocaine and other illicit drugs with a street value of more than $100,000.
They also confiscated more than $100,000 in Canadian cash.
Dufferin and Nottawasaga OPP Community Street Crimes Units teamed up to execute a search warrant Friday morning following an investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
The investigation continues.