Ontario Provincial Police made a major drug bust on Friday.

Police say they seized cocaine and other illicit drugs with a street value of more than $100,000.

They also confiscated more than $100,000 in Canadian cash.

Dufferin and Nottawasaga OPP Community Street Crimes Units teamed up to execute a search warrant Friday morning following an investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

The investigation continues.