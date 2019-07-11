

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects who have been tagging trees along the West River Trail and Rail Trail in Brockton.

South Bruce OPP say officers got a call about trees that had been spray painted with symbols on June 26th.

They went back to the area after receiving another call a week later to find more trees tagged.

Police say graffiti or tagging can carry criminal charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.