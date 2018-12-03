Featured
OPP investigating threat made to Orillia school
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 3:16PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 3, 2018 6:17PM EST
Provincial police officers responded to reports of a threat at an Orillia high school on Monday morning.
Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School was evacuated after a message was left at the school with warning that an explosive device had been planted.
Police quickly deemed the school safe after no suspicious device was found.
The OPP are investigating.