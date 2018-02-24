

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a home in Ryerson Township on Friday evening.

OPP responded to a call for help on Starratt Road, near Burk’s Falls, at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found the bodies of two adult males and two adult females inside the home.

Sergeant Carlo Berardi tells CTV News Barrie that all four bodies had obvious signs of trauma.

The victims have not yet been identified, and police could not confirm whether they are members of the same family.

Berardi also says no suspects are in custody, but there is no imminent threat to public safety.

The OPP’s crime prevention and criminal investigations unit, forensic team, and canine unit are investigating.