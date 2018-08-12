Featured
OPP investigating death of man on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst
The OPP are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man at a residence on Kashshe Lake in Gravenhurst on August 11, 2018. (Don Wright/CTV Barrie)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 9:51AM EDT
The OPP are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man at a residence on Kahshe Lake in Gravenhurst.
Investigators say the death occurred yesterday and that a male suspect was taken into custody after an interaction with police.
No other information was immediately released.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Bracebridge OPP.