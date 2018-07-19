Featured
OPP investigating Collingwood fire
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 1:14PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 19, 2018 1:21PM EDT
Provincial police are at the scene of a fire which took place overnight on First Street near Cedar Street in Collingwood.
Just before 5:30 am emergency crews were called to a commercial property in the area.
Based on their initial investigation police say the fire appears to have started at a vehicle being used as a food truck on the property.
The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in to help with the investigation.