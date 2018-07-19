

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are at the scene of a fire which took place overnight on First Street near Cedar Street in Collingwood.

Just before 5:30 am emergency crews were called to a commercial property in the area.

Based on their initial investigation police say the fire appears to have started at a vehicle being used as a food truck on the property.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has also been called in to help with the investigation.

