BARRIE -- A man is in police custody after officers say they found a woman dead inside a Tottenham residence early Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Clifford Crescent around 3:20 a.m.

The OPP crime unit is conducting the homicide investigation with help from the Forensic Identification Services, but so far, there's no word on any charges.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.