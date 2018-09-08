An officer with the Ontario Provincial Police remains on active duty after being charged with a criminal offence.

OPP Sergeant Peter Leon says the incident happened while the constable was off duty.

Leon would not reveal the constable’s gender, but says they were arrested on Thursday.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but the incident was domestic in nature.

Investigators also won’t say where the officer is stationed, but say the 6-year veteran serves at a detachment in Central Region.