OPP confirm one person died after vehicle roll-over on Hwy 11
ORNGE lands on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst for a serious collision on Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019 (Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 7:05PM EDT
OPP has confirmed one person has died following a single-vehicle roll-over on Highway 11 through Gravenhurst on Thursday.
ORNGE tells CTV News two other people, a man and woman, were transported by air ambulances to Toronto trauma centres in critical condition.
Muskoka paramedics say they rushed a fourth person with serious injuries to a Bracebridge hospital.
Police say the NB lanes will remain closed for several hours, but southbound is now moving.