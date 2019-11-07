Police are asking for the public's help to find a senior who went missing 40 days ago in Caledon.

Oloferno (Frank) Chiappetta will turn 88-years-old this week. He was last seen on Sept. 28th in the area of Oliver's Lane and Walker Road.

Police say he could be in the Toronto or Woodbridge area and typically uses public transit.

Mr. Chiappetta is a white man, five-feet tall and 150lbs with receding grey hair.

Anyone with information on the senior's whereabouts is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.