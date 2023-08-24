OPP appeals for witnesses to crash that killed new mom and injured 4 others in construction zone

Ontario police are canvassing for witnesses and video of a multi-vehicle collision in a construction zone in Melancthon on Tuesday that claimed a new mother's life and injured her baby and three others.

Provincial police say a transport truck slammed into the back of a lineup of vehicles stopped in a construction zone on County Road 124 around 3:10 p.m., south of 20th Sideroad.

They say seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

A 31-year-old Barrie woman died at the scene. Her infant was taken to a children's hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Additionally, a 67-year-old man was airlifted to a trauma centre, and two others, a 45-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police encourage anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.