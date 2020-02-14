BARRIE -- Provincial police are again appealing for witnesses to a head-on crash that happened in Wasaga Beach on Friday.

A 36-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre in serious condition. A 40-year-old man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Huronia West OPP says a black Ford Escape was "driving erratically" along River Road around 3:30 p.m. when it collided head-on with a black Honda Civic.

River Road West was closed for nearly seven hours for the police investigation.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have dash cam video of the crash